2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy announces Asian market update

May 26 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Commencement of construction of a 20 megawatt fuel cell park in seoul, south korea

* Project owner of 20 megawatt fuel cell park is noeul green energy co., ltd

* Fuelcell energy announces asian market update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

