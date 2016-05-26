版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy increases previously announced bought deal financing to $60.8 mln

May 26 Cardinal Energy Ltd :

* Has increased size of its previously announced public offering to 6,500,000 common shares

* Maximum gross proceeds that could be raised under offering is approximately $66.9 million

* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing to $60.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐