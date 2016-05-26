BRIEF-Cardinal Energy increases previously announced bought deal financing to $60.8 mln

May 26 Cardinal Energy Ltd :

* Has increased size of its previously announced public offering to 6,500,000 common shares

* Maximum gross proceeds that could be raised under offering is approximately $66.9 million

* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing to $60.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)