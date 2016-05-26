版本:
BRIEF-Crestwood Midstream increases aggregate maximum purchase for pending cash tender offers

May 26 Crestwood Equity Partners LP :

* Amended terms to increase aggregate purchase price from $250 million to $312 million, exclusive of accrued interest of notes

* Crestwood Midstream Partners LP announces increase in aggregate maximum purchase amount and early tender results in its pending cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

