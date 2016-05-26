版本:
BRIEF-Patient Home Monitoring reports Q2 revenue $33.8 mln vs $13 mln

May 26 Patient Home Monitoring Corp

* Posts second quarter financials; announces integration and reimbursement cut restructuring plan on target

* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 totaled $33,755,000, as compared to $13,036,000 in same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

