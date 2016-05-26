版本:
BRIEF-Enwave reports first quarterly positive net income

May 26 EnWave Corp

* EnWave announces first quarterly positive net income and reports consolidated interim financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2016

* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $4.6 million, and qtrly consolidated net income from continuing operations of $95,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

