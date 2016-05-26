版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-MGT Capital agrees to acquire secure file sharing technology

May 26 MGT Capital Investments Inc :

* Major terms of deal include payment to Demonsaw Llc members of 20.0 million restricted shares of MGT common stock

* MGT Capital agrees to acquire secure file sharing technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

