BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly loss per share $0.003

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Imaflex Inc :
* Qtrly sales $19.4 million versus $15.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Imaflex Inc Announces a significant increase in sales and gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp