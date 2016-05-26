版本:
BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly loss per share $0.003

May 26 Imaflex Inc :

* Qtrly sales $19.4 million versus $15.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.003

* Imaflex Inc Announces a significant increase in sales and gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

