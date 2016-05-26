版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Inventiv elects David Southwell to company's board of directors

May 26 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* Inventiv Health elects David Southwell to company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐