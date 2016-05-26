版本:
BRIEF-Flowers Foods increases quarterly dividend

May 26 Flowers Foods Inc :

* Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, an increase of 10.3 pct

* Flowers Foods increases quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

