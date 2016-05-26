BRIEF-John Todd Bonner to replace Paul Larkin as CEO of Capstream Ventures

May 26 Capstream Ventures Inc :

* Capstream announces additional axion acquisition and change of officers

* Paul Larkin will be stepping down as president and chief executive officer

* John Todd Bonner will be appointed as chief executive officer

* Larkin will remain director of company and Bonner will also continue as a director of company and chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)