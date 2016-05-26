版本:
BRIEF-Aspect Software emerges from court restructuring process

May 26 Aspect Software Inc:

* Aspect Software emerges from court restructuring process, deleveraging its balance sheet, reducing long term debt by 40%

* Pre-Arranged agreement, which was approved by court, results in reduction of more than $320 million of prepetition indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Aspect Software] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

