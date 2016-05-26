版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Paycom Software announces stock repurchase plan

May 26 Paycom Software :

* Authorized stock repurchase plan of up to $50 million at par value $0.01 per share, over next 24 months

* Paycom Software Inc announces stock repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

