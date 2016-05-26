版本:
BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific prices $6 mln public offering of units

May 26 Great Basin Scientific Inc :

* Priced a public offering of 3.16 million units at a public offering price of $1.90 per unit

* Great Basin Scientific prices $6 million public offering of units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

