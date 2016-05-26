版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-SMART Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.82

May 26 SMART Technologies Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly revenue $68.4 million versus $99.6 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.82

* SMART reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐