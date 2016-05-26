BRIEF-Partners Value Investments Q1 net income was $29 mln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Partners Value Investments Inc :
* Net income was $29 million ($0.39 per common share) for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Net book value increased by $1.82 per share during quarter to $44.34 per share
* Partners Value Investments Inc Announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp