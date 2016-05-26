BRIEF-Partners Value Investments Q1 net income was $29 mln

May 26 Partners Value Investments Inc :

* Net income was $29 million ($0.39 per common share) for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Net book value increased by $1.82 per share during quarter to $44.34 per share

* Partners Value Investments Inc Announces 2016 first quarter results