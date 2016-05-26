版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Value Investments Q1 net income was $29 mln

May 26 Partners Value Investments Inc :

* Net income was $29 million ($0.39 per common share) for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Net book value increased by $1.82 per share during quarter to $44.34 per share

* Partners Value Investments Inc Announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐