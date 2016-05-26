版本:
2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund announces successful overnight offering

May 26 Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund :

* Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

