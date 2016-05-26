BRIEF-SDX Energy net revenues $2.1 mln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 SDX Energy Inc :
* 3 months to March 31, 2016 average daily oil sales of 1,252 barrels of oil per day
* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.00
* Qtrly total comprehensive loss per share of $0.02
* Qtrly net revenues $2.1 million versus $2.8 million
* SDX Energy Inc First quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp