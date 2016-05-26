版本:
BRIEF-Unum Group's board authorizes $750 mln share repurchase

May 26 Unum Group :

* Unum Group says new authorization replaces previous authorization of $750 million that was scheduled to expire on Nov. 21, 2016

* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

