BRIEF-Facit says Privacy Analytics bought by IMS Health

May 26 Facit :

* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Privacy Analytics acquired by IMS Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

