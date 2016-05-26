版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-3M wins patent infringement lawsuit against Dental Direkt

May 26 3M Co :

* Court decision is based on a German patent and on German portion of a European patent

* Court has ordered an injunction and damages claim reaching back to december 2008 against Dental Direkt GMBH for infringement

* 3M wins patent infringement lawsuit against Dental Direkt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐