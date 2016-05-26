版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Tiffany raises quarterly dividend 12.5 pct to $0.45/shr

May 26 Tiffany & Co :

* Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 12.5%

* Increases regular quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

