BRIEF-Axion Power Board of directors appoints Michael Corcoran as director

May 26 Axion Power International Inc

* Appointment Of Michael Corcoran As A Director, And Also As Chairman Of Audit Committee

* Axion Power International, Inc. Board Of Directors Appoints Michael J. Corcoran As Director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

