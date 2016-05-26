版本:
BRIEF-Artie Kos acquires additional securities of CERF Inc

May 26 (Reuters) -

* Artie T. Kos acquires additional securities of CERF Incorporated

* Kos acquired beneficial ownership of and exercises control over 1.5 million common shares of CERF Inc; now owns about 21.99 percent of CERF Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

