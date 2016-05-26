版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. and Simon India renew joint marketing agreement

May 26 Press Release

* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. and Simon India renew joint marketing agreement, expand partnership to include global engineering support

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says marketing agreement, to market SES Gasification Technology (SGT) for coal and biomass gasification projects in India Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

