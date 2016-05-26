版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 00:39 BJT

BRIEF-Healthcare AI startup Lumiata closes $10 mln Series B led by Intel Capital

May 26 Lumiata:

* Lumiata, an AI-powered predictive analytics company, has raised $10 million in financing led by Intel Capital

* Lumiata closes $10 million Series B financing with Intel Capital to advance medical artificial intelligence for healthcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐