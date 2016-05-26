版本:
BRIEF-Gourmet Ocean Products reports qtrly loss per basic share of $0.001

May 26 Gourmet Ocean Products Inc :

* Gourmet Ocean Products announces financial results for the three months ending March 31st, 2016

* Qtrly loss per basic share $0.001

* Qtrly sales $1 million versus $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

