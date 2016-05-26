版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 03:26 BJT

BRIEF-Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.0026

May 26 Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bradmer announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.0026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

