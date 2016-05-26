BRIEF-Nesscap Energy posts quarterly net loss of $0.6 mln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 27 Nesscap Energy Inc
* Net loss for quarter was $0.6 million or $0.002 per share
* Revenue for three-month period improved to $3.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in same period last year
* Says actively seeking further funding to ramp its production capacity and research and development efforts
* Reports first quarter 2016 results for ultracapacitor products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp