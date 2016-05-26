版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Park Lawn Corp posts quarterly EPS of $0.217

May 27 (Reuters) -

* Park Lawn Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.217

* Park Lawn Corp continues strong growth in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

