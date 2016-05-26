版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Xtant Medical says new credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank

May 27 Xtant Medical Holdings

* Completion of an accounts receivable revolver credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank to provide up to $6 million in funds to company

* Xtant medical completes new accounts receivable revolver credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

