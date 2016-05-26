BRIEF-Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance posts Q1 EPS of $1.45

May 27 Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc

* Comparable sales for Q2 of 2016, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 11 pct to 13 pct

* Income per diluted share for Q2 of fiscal 2016 is estimated to be in range of $1.32 to $1.37

* Sees to incur capital expenditures in $390 million range in fiscal 2016

* Merchandise inventories at end of Q1 fiscal 2016 totaled $843.5 million, versus $662.9 million at end of Q1 fiscal 2015

* Sees FY 2016 comparable sales growth of approximately 10 pct to 12 pct, including impact of e-commerce business

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees in FY 2016 to deliver earnings per share growth in low twenties percentage range

* Qtrly FY 2016 total sales in high teens percentage range

* Ulta beauty announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.37

* Q1 earnings per share $1.45

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $1.041 billion to $1.058 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 15.2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.074 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.03 billion