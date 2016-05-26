BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks posts Q3 non-gaap EPS of $0.42

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 27 Palo Alto Networks Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $389.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Palo alto networks reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.80
* Q3 revenue $345.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $339.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.50
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $386 million to $390 million
* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 36 to 37 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp