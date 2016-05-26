版本:
BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks posts Q3 non-gaap EPS of $0.42

May 27 Palo Alto Networks Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $389.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Palo alto networks reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.80

* Q3 revenue $345.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $339.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.50

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $386 million to $390 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 36 to 37 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

