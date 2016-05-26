版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics says completed enrollment for Phase 2 trial of Sage-547

May 26 Sage Therapeutics Inc

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS announces completion of enrollment for phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of sage-547 in severe postpartum depression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

