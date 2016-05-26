版本:
中国
2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Marrone Bio says agreed to settle class action litigation

May 26 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

* Agreement provides for a settlement payment to class of $12 million

* Payment will be paid by insurance carriers

* Marrone Bio Innovations announces agreement to settle class action litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

