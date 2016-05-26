版本:
BRIEF-Veeva reports Q1 earnings of $0.09 per share

May 26 Veeva Systems Inc

* Sees q2 non-gaap fully diluted net income per share of $0.13

* Veeva announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.57

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $125.5 million to $127 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $516 million to $520 million

* Q1 revenue $119.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

