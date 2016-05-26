BRIEF-Veeva reports Q1 earnings of $0.09 per share

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Veeva Systems Inc
* Sees q2 non-gaap fully diluted net income per share of $0.13
* Veeva announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.57
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $125.5 million to $127 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $516 million to $520 million
* Q1 revenue $119.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp