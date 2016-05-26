版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Waste Connections says stockholders approved merger with Progressive Waste Solutions

May 26 Waste Connections Inc

* Says proposal to approve merger agreement received support from more than 99% of votes cast

* Says continues to expect merger to be completed in Q2 of 2016

* Waste Connections stockholders approve merger with Progressive Waste Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

