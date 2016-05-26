版本:
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance says Rick Puckett to retire as CFO

May 26 Snyder's-lance Inc

* Has initiated a national search to identify a successor and will consider both internal and external candidates

* Will continue to serve as CFO until a candidate is selected and transitioned into company

* Lance announces Rick Puckett to retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

