BRIEF-Cavco Industries reports Q4 earnings of $0.77 per share

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Cavco Industries Inc
* Net revenue for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 totaled $177.3 million, up 25.6% from $141.2 million for Q4 of fiscal year 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Cavco Industries reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp