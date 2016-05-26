版本:
BRIEF-Denny's Corp announces new $100 mln share repurchase authorization

May 26 Dennys Corp

* Repurchase authorization is in addition to repurchases previously authorized

* Denny's Corporation announces new $100 million share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

