BRIEF-Deckers Brands says Dave Powers to succeed Angel Martinez as CEO

May 26 Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Company announces ceo transition

* Dave Powers will succeed Angel Martinez as chief executive officer of Deckers Brands

* Martinez will continue to serve as chairman of company's board of directors

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 3 percent to flat

* Sees Q1 2017 sales down 20 to 25 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share about $2.10 to $2.20

* Says expects fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share to be in range of $4.05 to $4.40

* "looking back on year, our performance was challenged by record warm weather across globe and store traffic declines across retail"

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.47, revenue view $219.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $4.59, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deckers brands reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.40

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.73

* Q4 sales $378.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.1 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 2.6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)