公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-BG Staffing to sell newly issued shares

May 26 BG Staffing Inc

* BG Staffing Inc announces public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer and sell newly issued shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BGSF.A ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

