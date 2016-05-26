BRIEF-Caleres reports Q1 earnings of $0.41 per share

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Caleres Inc
* Caleres reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.00 to $2.10
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated net sales $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion
* Sees FY capital expenditures $70 million
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 famous footwear same-store-sales up low-single digits
* Maintaining earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41 including items
* Q1 sales $584.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $610.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp