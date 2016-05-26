版本:
BRIEF-Caleres reports Q1 earnings of $0.41 per share

May 26 Caleres Inc

* Caleres reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.00 to $2.10

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated net sales $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion

* Sees FY capital expenditures $70 million

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 famous footwear same-store-sales up low-single digits

* Maintaining earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41 including items

* Q1 sales $584.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $610.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

