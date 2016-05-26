BRIEF-Fidus Investment says offering 2.5 mln common shares

May 26 Fidus Investment Corp

* Commencement of a registered public offering of 2.5 million of common stock through an underwritten public offering

* Says intends to use net proceeds of this public offering to make investments in lower middle-market companies

* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock