BRIEF-IXYS posts Q4 EPS of $0.19

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 27 IXYS Corp
* Expect revenues in june 2016 quarter to increase slightly from march 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $77.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $80.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IXYS corporation reports results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $79.8 million versus $82.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp