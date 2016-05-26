版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-IXYS posts Q4 EPS of $0.19

May 27 IXYS Corp

* Expect revenues in june 2016 quarter to increase slightly from march 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $77.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $80.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IXYS corporation reports results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $79.8 million versus $82.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

