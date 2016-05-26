版本:
BRIEF-Parker Drilling says customer extended Sakhalin O&M contract

May 26 Parker Drilling Co

* Says O&M contract term now extends through June 2019

* Extension, inclusive of additional new rig, is expected to add in excess of $180 million in revenue backlog over course of contract

* Parker Drilling announces extension of Sakhalin O&M contract and addition of a new o&m rig Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

