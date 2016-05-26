版本:
BRIEF-Vanda says FDA approved NDA for drug to treat schizophrenia in adults

May 26 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* New approved PI now includes placebo-controlled, long-term study data

* Vanda announces FDA approval of the Fanapt supplemental new drug application for maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

