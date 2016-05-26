BRIEF-China New Borun reports 14.8 pct decline in Q1 revenue

May 26 China New Borun Corp

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share $0.15

* Qtrly total revenue decreased 14.8% to $75.3 million

* Sees revenue for Q2 of 2016 will be in range of RMB460 million ($71.2 million) to RMB500 million ( $77.4 million)

* For Q2 of 2016, we continue to see lower corn prices in spot market

* China New Borun announces first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 14.8 percent to RMB 486.6 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue down about 30.6 percent