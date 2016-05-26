版本:
BRIEF-Heritage Insurance says CFO Stephen Rohde to retire

May 26 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Within finance department, Sharon Binnun , executive VP of finance, has been appointed to chief accounting officer

* Heritage Insurance announces retirement of CFO Stephen Rohde, appointment of new CFO Steven Martindale and additional senior management promotions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

