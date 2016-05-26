版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Brown-Forman announces stock split, div of $0.34 per share

May 26 Brown-Forman Corp

* Board announces 2-for-1 stock split and declares cash dividend

* Approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share on its Class A and Class B common stock.

* If approved, record date for stock split is anticipated to be on or about august 8, 2016

* Class A stockholders will be asked to approve increase in number of authorized shares of class a common stock from 85 million -170 million

* Number of authorized shares of Class B common stock does not need to be increased in order to effectuate stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐