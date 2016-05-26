版本:
BRIEF-MDN says Alain Krushnisky to succeed Yves Therrien as CFO

May 26 Mdn Inc

* Alain krushnisky will succeed yves therrien as chief financial officer of company

* Mdn announces appointment of cfo and agm results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

